Nike Basketball “L.A.” Tee Giveaway

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
01.05.10 9 years ago 96 Comments

While we’re still sorting out the winners from our last contest, we decided to start the week off right with a new one. Some new L.A. inspired Nike Basketball tees just hit the office in super limited quantities, so you better cross your fingers. Between the Black Mamba “L.A.” tee above, and the MVPuppets “L.A.” tees below, you really can’t go wrong. If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:

If you could have dinner with one Laker (past or present), who would it be and why?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size and tee preference), and the best answers will win. Good luck!

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSBlack MambaKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSMVPuppetsNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

