Nike Basketball “L.A.” Tee Giveaway

While we’re still sorting out the winners from our last contest, we decided to start the week off right with a new one. Some new L.A. inspired Nike Basketball tees just hit the office in super limited quantities, so you better cross your fingers. Between the Black Mamba “L.A.” tee above, and the MVPuppets “L.A.” tees below, you really can’t go wrong. If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
If you could have dinner with one Laker (past or present), who would it be and why?
Let us know in the comments below (with your size and tee preference), and the best answers will win. Good luck!
I would have lunch with Vlade Divac because he is Serbian, and those f*cking Serbs know how to party!
XXL LA Mamba shirt, please!
Kareem, so that i could ask him about his conversion to islam. mamba xl
fuck the lakers. But obviously if i had a gun to my head, i would pick ron artest. Yea, he drinks henny at halftime, wtf do u think he does in his spare time?
if by the mercy of god u choose me its medium, and the snake one, because the A on the muppets hands looks like a hairy pussy
Nick (The Quick) Van Exel…so he can explain to me why he got the dumb “Hater Sheild” tattoo…
XL Yellow MVPuppets “LA”
The one Laker that I would love to have dinner with would be Jerry West. It would be great to be able to just sit and pick his brain about all things basketball. Except for the most recent championship, Jerry West had a hand in every championship run that the Lakers made while they were in LA. The guard from West Virginia was the first player that was the face of the franchise. Since then, Magic and arguably Kobe have passed him. Though, the fact is, neither of those players would have had the opportunity to do that if not for Mr. West. I would want to here all about his playing days, from the highs of winning a championship and being a key factor on a team that won 69 gamee, to the lows of losing countless championships. Also, how he felt about the showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq Lakers, and what he sees in this current construction of the Lakers. In my lifetime it seems as though Jerry West has become so private, maybe he was always that way, I’m young, I don’t know. I think when we talk about basketball players, Jerry West is sometimes forgotten. He is one of the best shooting guards to play the game, easily top five. While, he was also able to be one of the best general managers ever as well. Jerry West, probably by his own choice, has become a forgotten star. I think that there is a lot of insight and information that he can offer.
(Large, Black Mamba Tee)
lmfao at this guy!^^^
i was talking about quest’s comment about the puppet hands!
No question the greatest Laker of them all, Magic b/c I’d want to know what it was like to be part of saving the entire league when it was in danger of falling off and having a true rivalry w/Bird while maintaining a good image. Hell of a job. Plus he played when it was a man’s game…now it’s like going to a 21+ nightclub where sure people are old enough to get in, but it doesn’t mean that they’re ready for the atmosphere. Besides i’d see if i could get his REAL feelings about some of those other “great” players in his era and right behind it.
Mamba XL!
Eddie Jones! To be honest, my favorite Laker ever, I would ask him why he fell off?!? Mamba M please.
shaq, so i can ask him how KOBE’s ass tastes!
mamba M
It would have to be DJ Mbenga to see how he feels about being part of so many posters
MVPuppet Hands Large
It has to be Shaq. Hopefully, at the end of the night he’ll buy me a Bentley. No homo!!
Black Mamba, Large
Magic since that man had major game and had the most clutch performance ever, nevermind the fact he was a rookie when he pulled it off.
If I could sit down with anyone it would be Elgin Baylor. Dude averaged 27 & 13 for his career and never won a scoring title OR an NBA championship, even though he led the Lakers to the Finals 8 times. Although he’s had numerous individual accolades, I’m sure he’d trade it all in for a champagne shower and a kiss of the guacamole filled gold Spalding.
XXXL tee please!
Elgin Baylor (if Minneapolis Lakers count) just because Minneapolis isn’t the most diverse town and I would love to know how he overcame the racial adversity he faced while playing in the league.
If it has to be a LA Laker I’ll go with Magic and talk about both his impact and success on the court and his success off the court in the business world.
Medium or Large Black Mamba
Not sure how big a small (<- ???) would fit on a girl, but I'd be a Mamba small. I would ask Magic to have a sit-down with me. He is one of very few players, in any pro sport, who made everyone around him so much better, which made him phenomenal as a player. He made his teammates elevate their level of play, and he made sure they got their shots, which is why he was their anchor during the great '80s.
Plus, I'd have to talk about his memorable final All-Star game (ie. players and media being wary of letting him play after announcing he was HIV-positive, hitting those crazy shots, the on-going highs and lows, etc). He may be one of, if not the, greatest on that team, but he has a wealth of knowledge and experience of life off the court that I'd be interested in picking his brain about.
Kobe Bean Bryant
No doubt about it. Kobe Bryant has embattled and conquered so much in his career, and it’s not even on the downslope. His game is still progressing and he still amazes fans on a nightly basis. He truly has gone on a roller coaster ride in his career. From winning the slam dunk contest to the 3 peat, and then the infamous Colorado incident. As a fan, it was hard seeing him go through this adversity, and the fact that the man was literally playing for his life (it was unknown whether he’d go to jail or not) at the time. To lose the privilege of watching one of the greatest of our generation play to the possibility of incarceration was something I couldn’t express in words. To be able to sit down for dinner and just converse with him, it would be fun and such a great learning experience. He seems to have a great sense of humor and that’s on display with the various commercials he’s done goofing around with the Jackass crew and Ronny Turiaf when jumping over that Aston Martin DB9 Volante.
I’m really feeling the Black Mamba “L.A.” in Large. Thanks!
Magic, because he had game during the game and game after the game by screwing all those chicks!!!!!
I think the answer is very simple, it has to be Kobe. Kobe is a way more interesting dude that he is given credit for. Born in Philly, lived in Italy from age 6 to 13, one of the best high school basketball players ever (put up crazy numbers as a senior), I mean dude went to his prom with Brandy at her peak. On the court his resume is ridiculous, dropped 81 pts in a game, 61 pts at the Garden, gold medal, 4 time champ, 11 time all-star, 09 finals mvp, 08 regular season mvp. Were talking best player of his era and one of the best to ever step foot on an NBA court. One of the most competitive players ever, who seems to have matured beyond the me first attitude that he was accused of to become a player who can literally make his teammates better. And he is by far the #1 pick in the “Who do you want with the ball in his hands when the game is on line” Draft.
The conversation topics are endless, not to mention Im sure we would be rolling to one of hottest spots in LA eating some 5 star type food.
Oh yea, Mamba L
If he were alive, I’d go with Wilt Chamberlain.
I think the way Kobe is becoming a team oriented guy later in his career is similar to when Wilt hit LA and focused less on stats and more on winning. He’s been the most dominant big man in the history of our game. AND I’d ask him how the hell he kept count of 20,000 women haha.
LA Mamba tee in XL
WILT
I have 20,000 questions for him!
2XL Mamba
Lamar Odom, so that maybe I could get close to his wife.
Mamba, Large
“Big Game James” Worthy
Because he can give insight into: playing with MJ (@ NC) and Magic; was he sweating bigtime about possibly going to San Diego on the coin toss; how it felt battling (schooling) McHale; what effect Lenny Bias would have had on the rivaly with the Celts; how it felt to drop 36-16-10 in Game 7 on the Bad Boys in 88: and why in the heck Michael Cooper wore his strings out.
Mamba – Large
I would have lunch with Kareem Abdul Jabbar….I would ask him about the golden days of the NBA and how real it was in the ABA…..
Large, KILLA Mamba Shirt
Phil Jackson, of course. So we could forget about the Lakers…. talk about the old school Bulls, and smoke peyote at his beach pad.
Mamba, XXL
Luke Walton, I know it may sound crazy but it would be pretty cool listening to him talk about his family (who consist of a Beach Boy and a Basketball Hall of Famer), about being on the Lakers with the greatest player since MJ (Kobe). I think he would have a fantastic perspective on life and how to live it to the fullest.
MVPuppet Hands Yellow – M
Kobe. I’d like to see how it is to be an athlete and work with one of the greatest sneaker designers, Eric Avar, to get your vision materialized in a signature shoe.
And, naturally, I’d try to bum some PE samples off him.
Jerry West. I’d like to know how the league was back then compared to today, and what it was like being dubbed “Mr. Clutch”. Also, I would like to know his thoughts about being the NBA logo.
Mamba Large.
Magic. I need a job.
Chick Hearn – he’s lived through it all and have seen everyone come and go. With his perspective – he’d give the true insight on whats happened in the storied Laker history.
Black Mamba XXL
Derek Fisher
So I could ask him how he fit into those shorts on retro night!
Mamba Medium
I’d go with Andrew Bynum to Bubba Gumps so we can talk about fried shrimp, steamed shrimp, garlic shrimp, shrimp gumbo, shrimp scampi…..
LOL Run Andrew Run!!!
Man forgot the shirt size the Yelow puppet or Black mamba shirt in size small its for my wifey!!!
Magic Johnson because as a basketball player he achieved a lot of honors. USA Dream Team, 3 MVP awards, 12 time all-star, one of the NBA 50 Greatest, Finals MVP, league leader in assists and even more. Even though his career was cut short by HIV, he has achieved almost as much off the court as a play-by-play announcer/studio analyst, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and even an author to several books.
Mamba Small
Kurt Rambis. I’d ask him what a REAL (not a WWE fake ass) clothesline feels like.
Easy.
Ron Artest.
He moves to LA…plays pick up ball in Venice while giving away his shoes and his cell phone number out.
He opens for Too Short at the HOB Anaheim.
He admits to drinking during half-time.
He writes an open letter to Tiger to let him know he still has mad respect for him.
Time and time again he’s been real with everybody, and dinner with him would be legit.
Black Mamba, Size M or L please.
Sasha, so i can ask HIM how Kobe’s A$$ taste…
XL in MVPuppets
Tyronn Lue and I would pick up the check because people have constantly stepped over him his whole life, especially Allen Iverson.
Phil Jackson, just because he has seen it all, coached all the greats, while managing to check egos, (make no mistake about it, every great player a la MJ, Kobe and what have yous was or is a diva in their own way), and managing personalities all the while keeping them fingers shining … could eat and hear bout that ish all day from one of the brightest coaching minds ever.
Large MAMBA L.A please!
We should do this again sometime
Slava Medvendenko and Mark Madsen so I can be with the two whitest guys in the world.
From past and present i would have to go with chi towns own . . . . Shannon Brown!Why because he is from the chi and since high school we have expected great things from him, he has a ton of talent yeah he been on a couple of squads but i feel he has finaly found a home with Lakers its a good look. I would ask him how many times he has dunked on KB in practice? Vote shannon for the dunk contest!
#23 why would you want to get next to the third best current Laker, so you could get close to the third best Kardashian?
My answer would be Mychal Thompson. The guy was an unsung hero on the earlier Laker’s squads backing up Kareem. Most people forget he averaged 20+ points and 10+ rebounds a game earlier in his career. One of his sons is currently tearing it up at WSU.
Probably Magic….just to sit back and ask him regular stuff..like how much ass was really thrown at him back and the day. What did you do when Isiah came out and said you got sick from messing with Dudes??lol….and when did you actually learn how to talk better?? (I saw an old clip where he said..” Throwed’ed the ball into the hoop..”…last..why the hell are you doing rent a center commercials….you know damn well you’re too rich to rent anything.
XXL on the shirt size!
#43. She might be the third best looking girl in the family, but id still take it.
it would have to be Cedric Ceballos, just to find out if he really cut holes in that damn blindfold in the dunk contest. and if so, why he faked the funk on a nasty dunk.
MVPuppet Hands Medium
If you could have dinner with one Laker (past or present), who would it be and why?
Chick Hearn. He was the voice of my youth and no one will ever replace him. I still get teary eyed listening to old broadcasts.
(Black Mamba Tee, in Medium)
#45-Matt
if that was your sole purpose than at least come up with a laker that is single instead of a married guy so that you could hit on his wife.
Maybe AC Green would have been a good choice. LOL
I would want to meet kobe best he is greatest hooper on earth right now XL Mamba shirt
You guys better give these to actual Dime fans..
Not Larry, Curly and Moe..
And since hes a Laker id have dinner with Phil.. you could talk everything with the man.. politics, hoops, the golden age for the hippie movement.. Everything lol
I cant believe no one said Phil yet.. you guys is trippin lol