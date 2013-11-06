Nike Unveils The N7 KD VI

11.06.13

Today, Nike Basketball unveiled the third collaboration between Kevin Durant‘s signature sneaker line and Nike N7. The Nike N7 KD VI will be debuted tonight by KD against the Dallas Mavericks, and it features bold colors meant to symbolize friendship (turquoise) and the traditional Native America medicine wheel, representing movement and the four directions (red).

In this shoe, the KD logo is on the heel while the N7 logo appears on the sneaker’s tongue, and the arrow pattern is a direct call-out to the Pendleton Woolen Mills Nike N7 blanket and N7 sneakers that debuted last month. It’s a much different look than a few of the KD VI colorways we’ve seen so far, but should look spectacular on-court in OKC.

The N7 KD VI will be available starting this Saturday, Nov. 9 at select Nike and Foot Locker retail locations, including nike.com and footlocker.com. Check out more detailed images below.

