Nike Battle Of The Boroughs Kicks

After an inaugural run that went extremely well, Nike Basketball has brought back the Battle of the Boroughs for a second straight year. With the same mission as last summer, the goal is to ignite a rivalry that is at the core of NYC’s hoop culture and provide a platform to showcase some of the city’s top high school talent. Streetball legends from the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Harlem all assembled a team comprised of the top ballplayers from their respective boroughs, and here are the kicks that they’ll each be wearing:
Here’s the Bronx Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011…
And now for the Brooklyn Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011…
Sick!!!
I can’t tell you how much it annoys me when they list the Manahattan borough as “Harlem”. It’s not Battle of the Neighborhoods. I tried out for the Manhattan team and while I didn’t make it, I know guys who did make it who aren’t from Harlem. It’s obviously not a big deal but still…
Manhattan*
It’s kinda messed up they just disregard Staten Island