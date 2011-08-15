Nike Battle Of The Boroughs Kicks

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.15.11 7 years ago 4 Comments
After an inaugural run that went extremely well, Nike Basketball has brought back the Battle of the Boroughs for a second straight year. With the same mission as last summer, the goal is to ignite a rivalry that is at the core of NYC’s hoop culture and provide a platform to showcase some of the city’s top high school talent. Streetball legends from the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Harlem all assembled a team comprised of the top ballplayers from their respective boroughs, and here are the kicks that they’ll each be wearing:

Here’s the Bronx Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011…

And now for the Brooklyn Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBattle of the BoroughsNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 201Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP