Media mayhem surrounds some of the world’s biggest ballers in the new Nike “Behind The Mic” t-shirt series. From Kobe and LeBron in the modern era to Barkley and Pippen in the past, these four definitely get hounded by the media wherever they are. Check out all four shirts after the jump.
All four of these tees are available now on NikeStore.com for $30.
What do you think? Which one would you cop?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
As a former bulls fan, Pippen shirt all day!
Pippen is the best
I really want the Pippen or Barkley one. Those shirts are dope.
i agree, the scottie one is sick and red but the kobe one is the best! all the other pics dont look like they’re behind a mic. kobe got the yah i scored i dunno 20 or 30 something tonight but the bench really came through, next question…
I NEED the one with the Chuckster on it.
Pip or Mamba, those shirts are awesome
idk i’d go with the kobe one, and the look on charles barkley’s face is just hilarious, i want that one two.
old school, baby.. chuck and pip..
They should make a “behind the Mic” T-shirt of LeBron after the Magic beat the Cavaliers last season.