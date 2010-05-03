Media mayhem surrounds some of the world’s biggest ballers in the new Nike “Behind The Mic” t-shirt series. From Kobe and LeBron in the modern era to Barkley and Pippen in the past, these four definitely get hounded by the media wherever they are. Check out all four shirts after the jump.

All four of these tees are available now on NikeStore.com for $30.

What do you think? Which one would you cop?

