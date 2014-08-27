Despite Reports, Nike Can Still Match Under Armour’s Offer To Kevin Durant

08.27.14 4 years ago

The sneaker war over 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, heat up last week when a report said Under Armour — until now, a bit player in basketball performance sneakers — had offered Durant between $265 and $285 million in a 10-year deal. The report said Nike would have to match the insane offer or possibly lose one of their marquee basketball names. News today indicated that because Nike still hadn’t matched the offer, KD was now with Under Armour. That story has been proven false.

Here’s one such tweet declaring that today meant Durant was officially part of the Under Armour team:

Except, not so fast. ESPN’s Sports Business correspondent, Darren Rovell, set the record straight. Nike has until midnight next Thursday to match Under Armour’s grandiose deal:

Will Nike match UA’s offer?

