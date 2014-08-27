Despite Reports, Nike Can Still Match Under Armour’s Offer To Kevin Durant

The sneaker war over 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, heat up last week when a report said Under Armour — until now, a bit player in basketball performance sneakers — had offered Durant between $265 and $285 million in a 10-year deal. The report said Nike would have to match the insane offer or possibly lose one of their marquee basketball names. News today indicated that because Nike still hadn’t matched the offer, KD was now with Under Armour. That story has been proven false.

It's a great day to be Kevin Durant! The NBA star has signed a $285 million, 10-year shoe deal with Under Armour. #TopDollar — Matt Suleau (@Matt_Suleau) August 27, 2014

Except, not so fast. ESPN’s Sports Business correspondent, Darren Rovell, set the record straight. Nike has until midnight next Thursday to match Under Armour’s grandiose deal:

No Durant shoe deal is done. Nike still has until next Thursday at midnight to match Under Armour offer. — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2014

Will Nike match UA’s offer?

