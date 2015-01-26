Nike Honors Mike Krzyzewski’s 1000 Wins With “Coach K Celebration” Tee

Last night Mike Krzyzewski became the first coach in Div. 1 history to reach 1000 wins as head coach. To help the 35-year Duke helmsman celebrate the milestone, Nike is releasing a limited run of special edition “Coach K Celebration” tee-shirt.

Coach K has won an NCAA title four times (’91, ’99, ’01, ’10) while making 11 Final Four appearances and winning 82 NCAA Tournament games over his 35 years in charge of the Blue Devils. His Duke teams have also won 12 ACC regular seasons and 13 ACC Tournament championships. Cameron Indoor Stadium wouldn’t be filled to capacity with “Cameron Crazies” if it weren’t Coach K.

Krzyzewski has also excelled at the International level with USA Basketball, most recently leading the team to the gold during the 2014 FIBA World Championships in Spain. He’s also been the coach for back-to-back Olympic gold medals (’08, ’12) and World Championships (’10. ’14). Team USA hasn’t loss an international game since 2005, and that’s primarily because of Coach K.

“Coach Mike Krzyzewski has an esteemed resume that includes four National Championships, four Gold Medals, 12 National Coach of the Year awards, and now can add 1,000 college wins to the list,” said Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight in the release. “Congratulations Coach K. It has been our honor to be associated with you for twenty years. Truly a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame human being..”

The limited-edition “Coach K Celebration” tee is available now at nike.com as well as customized tee and Air Force 1 product at House of Hoops by Foot Locker Pop Up at 33rd and 7th after the game.

