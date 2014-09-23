Nike Celebrates Kevin Durant’s Birthday With Intricate Cake, Huge Pinata

#Nike #Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
09.23.14 4 years ago

Almost 26 year-old Kevin Durant is just like any other birthday boy, apparently: He likes his cake and piñatas! The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP is on the Nike campus today for an early birthday party, enjoying his fun as if he were two decades younger.

A piñata!

A Thunder, Washington Redskins, and Nike cake!

A Redskins-inspired gift – red and gold KD VIIs!

Kudos to Durant for playing good sport to this obvious publicity stunt. Considering all he’s accomplished throughout his career, it’s mildly terrifying that he’s only turning 26 next week.

(H/T Ballislife)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTLatest NewsNIKEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP