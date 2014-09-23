Nike Celebrates Kevin Durant’s Birthday With Intricate Cake, Huge Pinata

Almost 26 year-old Kevin Durant is just like any other birthday boy, apparently: He likes his cake and piñatas! The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP is on the Nike campus today for an early birthday party, enjoying his fun as if he were two decades younger.

A piñata!

A Thunder, Washington Redskins, and Nike cake!

A Redskins-inspired gift – red and gold KD VIIs!

Kudos to Durant for playing good sport to this obvious publicity stunt. Considering all he’s accomplished throughout his career, it’s mildly terrifying that he’s only turning 26 next week.

