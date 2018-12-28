Nike Will Drop A Collection Of Sneakers To Celebrate The Chinese New Year

12.28.18 2 hours ago

Nike

We’re only a few days away from Jan. 1, when folks across the world will celebrate our latest trip around the sun upon the rock we all reside and the latest edition of the Gregorian Calendar will kick off. A little more than a month later will mark the beginning of the Year of the Pig, as the Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 5, 2019.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Nike is dropping a special collection of sneakers that will encompass all three of its main footwear lines — Nike, Jordan, and Converse. Per a release, all of the kicks will feature a tradition Chinese patchwork called Bai Jai Yi.

