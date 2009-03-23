Nike Court Low U

Over on Hypebeast there are pics of the Nike Court Low. Definitely feeling these. Very clean and perfect for chillin’ in.
The Court Low U is a shoe that I would wear to the club (YES I wear sneakers to the club. lol), or with no socks and shorts when I am on my Martha’s Vineyard swag. The predominately white sneaker is perfect for the spring/summer too. A definite buy.
Picture courtesy of sureething.com
PEFORATED HOLES ON THE LEATHER I’ll rock these when I am shopping for more shoes not at the clubs cuz i don’t want to get em dirty i’ll sport CHucks
Looks like a modified Blazer.
I feel wearin em to da club. Although sometimes they be tryin to tell me no sneaks allowed. So i have to explain to em that my kicks cost more than every shitty sport coat wearin mother fuckers outfit in da place. Fuck em.
Ah I can get on board with these (but not for clubbing you classless primates)
What’s up, Christian? long time.
I was just trying to say i like them but it was to short.So fuck these sneaks.
Ayo Christian, u dating Kanye’s ex?
U should peep Necolebitchie.com if u dont already.
Much props if its true…get yours playa!
Those are whats up. Classic summer look. Not a huge fan of nice sneakers in the Club because some clown always ends up scuffin them up.