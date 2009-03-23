Nike Court Low U

Over on Hypebeast there are pics of the Nike Court Low. Definitely feeling these. Very clean and perfect for chillin’ in.

The Court Low U is a shoe that I would wear to the club (YES I wear sneakers to the club. lol), or with no socks and shorts when I am on my Martha’s Vineyard swag. The predominately white sneaker is perfect for the spring/summer too. A definite buy.

Picture courtesy of sureething.com