Nike Court Low U

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.23.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

Over on Hypebeast there are pics of the Nike Court Low. Definitely feeling these. Very clean and perfect for chillin’ in.

The Court Low U is a shoe that I would wear to the club (YES I wear sneakers to the club. lol), or with no socks and shorts when I am on my Martha’s Vineyard swag. The predominately white sneaker is perfect for the spring/summer too. A definite buy.

Picture courtesy of sureething.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP