Nike Dunk Hi x DJ AM & Nike Air Force 1 x DJ Premier

When it comes to kicks, Nike Sportswear is always down for collaboration. And tonight marks the release of their latest offering. This past year, NSW offered the late DJ AM and DJ Premier a chance to share the spirit of athletics and rivalry through design. When it came to electing two music industry leaders from the East and West coasts, these innovators whose infatuation with their craft has not only created a culture, but also moved that culture with the sound that emanates from their turntables. DJ Premier from the East, and DJ AM from the West were chosen and tonight (with DJ Premier on the turntables) you have a chance to cop the outcome of their design battle.

The shoes will be available worldwide this Saturday, January 9th, but if you’re in NYC tonight, there is a launch event at 21 Mercer. Exclusively at these events, the shoes will be enclosed in a custom two-pack box, paired with Serrato vinyl that hooks back to the colors of each DJ’s shoe. 100% of the proceeds from these launches will benefit the DJ AM Memorial Fund.

I’ll be there tonight, so let me know if you come through…

Nike Sportswear at 21 Mercer

21 Mercer Street

New York, NY

212.226.5433