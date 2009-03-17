Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate Release Today

Today at Harlem’s Foot Locker House of Hoops Nate Robinson will be in attendance to release his super limited Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate.
Yours truly will be the MC for the event. I live 5 minutes from Foot Locker House of Hoops but I took a different train this morning on purpose so I wouldn’t see the line. Dime’s own Matty D swung by a bit earlier and said that the line is out of control.
Today at 4pm if you’re in the NYC area come by to see Nate “The Great” himself and TRY to cop a pair of his kicks if there are any left to sell by 4:30. I heard there is a hot shirt that goes with the shoe as well.
Picture courtesy of http://www.KixAndTheCity.com
Clean colorway.. but ugly as hell..
Excuse me while i vomit inside my mouth..
how much will they cost?
I want a pair of those sneakers
I just smoked some bud that was the same color
(the black represents the resin)
I’d be cool with those, but I’m not a fan of the NR crest on the sides . . . then again . . . they are his shoes, so what can I say. Happy St. Pat’s.
CGF these are heat
Loving these!
Thats whats up – so original mate, I bet that took you all of 10 minutes to come up with line. Shome you smoked your brain cells away.
lol
