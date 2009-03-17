Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate Release Today

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.17.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

Today at Harlem’s Foot Locker House of Hoops Nate Robinson will be in attendance to release his super limited Nike Foamposite Lite KryptoNate.

Yours truly will be the MC for the event. I live 5 minutes from Foot Locker House of Hoops but I took a different train this morning on purpose so I wouldn’t see the line. Dime’s own Matty D swung by a bit earlier and said that the line is out of control.

Today at 4pm if you’re in the NYC area come by to see Nate “The Great” himself and TRY to cop a pair of his kicks if there are any left to sell by 4:30. I heard there is a hot shirt that goes with the shoe as well.

Picture courtesy of http://www.KixAndTheCity.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP