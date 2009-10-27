Last Thursday, a few of us were lucky enough to be on hand at the Los Angeles Nike House of Hoops by Foot Locker for the unveiling of the Nike Huarache 09 – N7 Special Edition shoe.
The concept for the N7 line is very cool; all profits from the sale of N7 products go to support sports in Native American communities.
The Huarache you see here will officially drop on 11/7. (They dropped 24 pair at the LA House of Hoops last week, but our guess is those 24 are long gone!) The sneaker features a strong turquoise color – a main theme in N7 product – running throughout the shoe, as well as a white leather upper with pinstripe detailing, along with blue, orange, and black accents on the swoosh, mid-sole, and tongue. This great-looking Huarache was designed by Nike’s Wilson Smith, one of the Swoosh’s top product designers for the last 20 years. He’s been a driving force behind Nike’s cross-training launch, Andre Agassi’s signature line, and is the creator of the Air Jordan XVI and XVII kicks.
For more info on N7, check out their Facebook page here.
them shits is ugly as hell. look comfortable though. ugly as 3 fat bitches at a bill clinton orgy.
The 08′ was a much better look, it was more styled after the OG’s.
I have never cared for the look of these, they are a really comfy shoe to ball in though, can’t deny that.
you guys are crazy…i’ve seen this shoe in person and it’s hot! i’ll be picking up a pair when they drop for sure.
Agree 100% with bliz. Shoes are sick and the Huaraches are super comfortable to play in.
I agree with Cassidy…the shoes are smooth and Nike knows basketball so why wouldn’t you want a pair?
Yeah I’ve always loved to play in the huarches. Ever since Kobe rocked them this one year I’ve been in love with this shoe. They are usually made tight around the ankles and feel super light. I’ll definitely have to grab a pair. Better than those fugly ass new Lebrons I’ll tell you that.
Str8 Fire! comfy cozy!
definitely copping a pair!
The more I look at them the more comfy they look.
These are limited to 3800 pairs
I just got these shoes today. Never really liked the look of huaraches. But these are comfortable. Verynice shoe longer I have’em on the more they melt and comfort me feets