Last Thursday, a few of us were lucky enough to be on hand at the Los Angeles Nike House of Hoops by Foot Locker for the unveiling of the Nike Huarache 09 – N7 Special Edition shoe.

The concept for the N7 line is very cool; all profits from the sale of N7 products go to support sports in Native American communities.



The Huarache you see here will officially drop on 11/7. (They dropped 24 pair at the LA House of Hoops last week, but our guess is those 24 are long gone!) The sneaker features a strong turquoise color – a main theme in N7 product – running throughout the shoe, as well as a white leather upper with pinstripe detailing, along with blue, orange, and black accents on the swoosh, mid-sole, and tongue. This great-looking Huarache was designed by Nike’s Wilson Smith, one of the Swoosh’s top product designers for the last 20 years. He’s been a driving force behind Nike’s cross-training launch, Andre Agassi’s signature line, and is the creator of the Air Jordan XVI and XVII kicks.

For more info on N7, check out their Facebook page here.