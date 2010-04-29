Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive

When Brandon Roy went down with an injury, LaMarcus Aldridge went into beast-mode. And even now that B-Roy is back, Aldridge’s elevated play has sustained. Through five games, Aldridge is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. And if the Blazers have any hope of making it to the second round, he’ll have to be huge again tonight for Game 6. Check out the kicks that he’ll be wearing in two colorways and more detail after the jump.

What do you think?

