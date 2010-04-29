Nike Huarache 2010 – LaMarcus Aldridge Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
04.29.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

When Brandon Roy went down with an injury, LaMarcus Aldridge went into beast-mode. And even now that B-Roy is back, Aldridge’s elevated play has sustained. Through five games, Aldridge is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. And if the Blazers have any hope of making it to the second round, he’ll have to be huge again tonight for Game 6. Check out the kicks that he’ll be wearing in two colorways and more detail after the jump.

What do you think?

Other Kicks You Should Check Out:
Nike Hyperdunk Low – Steve Nash Player Exclusive
Sneaker Review: Jordan Icons â€“ Joe Johnson Player Exclusive
Nike Air Max Turnaround â€“ Shawn Marion Player Exclusive
Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S. â€“ Two New Colorways

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSLAMARCUS ALDRIDGENIKENike BasketballNike Huarache 2010PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP