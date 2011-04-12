Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Dirk Nowitzki Player Exclusive

04.12.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

It seems like a million different versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 have dropped this year, but I don’t hear anyone complaining. And I must say, I like this version personalized for Dirk Nowitzki a lot. Maybe it’s the Mavs colorway, or maybe it’s his “Dirk 41” logo on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

