Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Dirk Nowitzki Player Exclusive

It seems like a million different versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 have dropped this year, but I don’t hear anyone complaining. And I must say, I like this version personalized for Dirk Nowitzki a lot. Maybe it’s the Mavs colorway, or maybe it’s his “Dirk 41” logo on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Hurry and get them now because they will disappear in the playoffs
Haha.
shit looks clean!! and stfu mavs gonna take it this year..
Dirk always ups his game in the playoffs, check the stats fool. All numbers go up, including Q4 and crunchtime. Hr can’t do it by himself though
