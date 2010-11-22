Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Maui Invitational Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
11.22.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

A mere 1,000 yards from the Pacific Ocean, an eight-team field is taking center court in the 27th edition of the EA Sports Maui Invitational. This year’s tournament showcases an elite lineup of teams, including former national champions Connecticut, Kentucky and Michigan State, as well as Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, Wichita State and host school Chaminade University. With the action tipping off today, check out the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – which comes with eight different laces representing the field that will be on the hardwood.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSChaminadeCONNECTICUTEA SPORTSKENTUCKYMaui InvitationalMICHIGAN STATENIKENike BasketballNike Hyperdunk 2010oklahomaStyle - Kicks and GearVIRGINIAWASHINGTONWichita State

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP