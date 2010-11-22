Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Maui Invitational Edition

A mere 1,000 yards from the Pacific Ocean, an eight-team field is taking center court in the 27th edition of the EA Sports Maui Invitational. This year’s tournament showcases an elite lineup of teams, including former national champions Connecticut, Kentucky and Michigan State, as well as Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, Wichita State and host school Chaminade University. With the action tipping off today, check out the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – which comes with eight different laces representing the field that will be on the hardwood.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.