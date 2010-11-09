Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Rashard Lewis Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
11.09.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

What do you get when you’re the second highest paid player in the NBA? Well, besides everyone but Kobe being jealous of you, you also get some nice player exclusive kicks. With that said, check out Rashard Lewis‘ special makeup of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

