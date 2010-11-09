Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Rashard Lewis Player Exclusive

What do you get when you’re the second highest paid player in the NBA? Well, besides everyone but Kobe being jealous of you, you also get some nice player exclusive kicks. With that said, check out Rashard Lewis‘ special makeup of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010.
What do you think?
“What do you get when you’re the second highest paid player in the NBA?”
Correct answer, when you play as invisible as Shard does, is you get the label “One of the most overpaid players in the NBA”. If Nike were going to do a REAL Shard shoe, they should make it fucking invisible, because Shard has that talent of being the only 6’10 guy who you can’t ever see on the court…specially during the playoffs.
These shoes are pieces of junk. They started falling apart the 2nd week I had them.
@control:
Actually, I would argue that shard is THE most overpaid. Peja is up there too, but for me shard takes the cake.
Check out his playoff stats last year. Prime time performer he is not. Between his contract and Vince’s the Magic franchise is royally f’ed for years to come.
[www.gamegearsports.com]
I actually found Shardy’s real pair of shoes. Can you see them? They only come in one colour, but they are amazing, can’t even tell you are wearing shoes!
Yeah, those kicks are sikk, but Rashard’s game has fallen off big time lately. I’m a big fan of his too but homeboy needs to earn his keep!