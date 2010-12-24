Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Stephen Curry Player Exclusive

Of all the versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 that I’ve seen, I’ve got to say that I like this version personalized for Stephen Curry. Maybe it’s the Golden State colorway, or maybe it’s his “SC 30” logo embellished on the tongue. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
So these are the shoes that couldnt hold his ankles in place?
Those are dope!
These are thight as hell
The Hyperdunk’s could be the worst Basketball shoe ever but Curry has a mean game. No matter what shoes he is wearing!!!!!!
These are as dope as dope but they are a little too much for a little man
agree with post#1…
it’s gotta be these fucking shoes causing steph curry to look silly and compile his own ankle breakers collection c/o himself…
damn…