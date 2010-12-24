Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Stephen Curry Player Exclusive

Of all the versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 that I’ve seen, I’ve got to say that I like this version personalized for Stephen Curry. Maybe it’s the Golden State colorway, or maybe it’s his “SC 30” logo embellished on the tongue. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

