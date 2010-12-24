Nike Hyperdunk 2010 – Stephen Curry Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Stephen Curry
12.24.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Of all the versions of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 that I’ve seen, I’ve got to say that I like this version personalized for Stephen Curry. Maybe it’s the Golden State colorway, or maybe it’s his “SC 30” logo embellished on the tongue. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Stephen Curry
TAGSNIKENike BasketballNike Hyperdunk 2010STEPHEN CURRYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP