After his Rookie of the Year campaign a season ago, you knew Nike was going to come correct with some heat for their guy Tyreke Evans. With that said, check out multiple pictures of the special home and away makeup of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 for ‘Reke.

Source: Nike Basketball & Nick Kicks

