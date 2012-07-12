Nike Hyperfuse ‘Olympic’ Pack

With every passing injury, Blake Griffin went down with an injury today that could’ve been serious, it looks like this gold medal run for Team USA will be more and more difficult. It’s not a given they’ll win it all, but what is definite is that many of the teams will be rocking some serious heat.

Along with the USA, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico will have sneakers from the Nike Hyperfuse 2012 “Olympic” Pack, and they are all dope. The China versions are University Gold-University Red while the Puerto Rico home and away joints are White/University Red-Game Royal, and University Red/Game Royal. My two favorites are the USA Obsidian/White-University Red and Brazil’s Volt/Gorge Green.

The sneakers in this pack will all be releasing August 4, right around the start of the Olympics, and all of them are retailing for $110. Get ya’ wallets up.

H/T NiceKicks

