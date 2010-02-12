Nike Hyperize – “All-Star” Edition

After making special colorways for Kobe (even though he’s not playing now) and LeBron, you knew that Nike Basketball was also going to take care of their guys in the All-Star Game who rock the Nike Hyperize. With versions for both the Eastern and Western Conference, check out more detailed pics after the jump.

Currently available for purchase now at House of Hoops locations, the All-Star edition of the Hyperize features a wood grain pattern upper design with 3M reflective overlays. Quantities are limited, so don’t sleep!

What do you think?

