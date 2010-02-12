Nike Hyperize – “All-Star” Edition

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
02.12.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

After making special colorways for Kobe (even though he’s not playing now) and LeBron, you knew that Nike Basketball was also going to take care of their guys in the All-Star Game who rock the Nike Hyperize. With versions for both the Eastern and Western Conference, check out more detailed pics after the jump.

Currently available for purchase now at House of Hoops locations, the All-Star edition of the Hyperize features a wood grain pattern upper design with 3M reflective overlays. Quantities are limited, so don’t sleep!

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALL STARDimeMagFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP