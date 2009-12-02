Nike Hyperize – Andre Iguodala PE

You already knew that Andre Iguodala – a.k.a. “Chief Blocka” – was a fan of the Nike Hyperize, so check out the player exclusive that Nike laced him with. Simple, but nice!

What do you think?

Source: Nikebasketball.com

