Nike Hyperize – London Capital & Paris Levallois

To celebrate the opening of two new House of Hoops locations in Europe – Oxford Street in London and Les Halles in Paris – the HOH in Harlem will be releasing two limited versions of the Nike Hyperize Supreme tomorrow, September 24th. And I might even camp out tonight to cop those Paris joints.
The Paris version (above) is blue sapphire/white-sport red, based on the colors of the local team, Paris Levallois. The London version (below) is university blue/black-white, inspired by the colors of the local pro squad London Capital.
What do you think? Which pair do you like more?
Source: Foot Locker Unlocked
Paris version
The way these are laced up really bothers me, but I’d have to go with the Londons. The Paris look too much like the Philly versions.
LONDON IS HOT…BOTH ARE REALLY NICE..BUT IT ALL DEPENDS ON WHAT YOU LIKE..I LIKE DARKER COLORS…so I like the London’s better.
yeah yeah… much better stuff:
[twitter.com]
chris andersen’s twitter….gems like:
I heard that Kardashian broad landed Lamar by saying her snatch tasted like Skittles. You ain’t gotta taste every rainbow, man.
about 1 hour ago from web
Am I a bad guy for hatin on the WNBA? I’m no sexist, but damn that game is boring. I fell asleep for 20 mins and 4 pts were scored. SMH.
about 5 hours ago from web
I can’t wait 2 see what comes up on the blood test 4 the Lamar/Kardashian marriage. Is genital leprosy a real disease?
3:18 PM Sep 22nd from web
Twitter. Where the guys are all DJ’s & most of the girls are ho’s. Seriously, I should tweet out some of the pics I get DM’d.
3:02 PM Sep 22nd from web
If synchronized swimming is an Olympic sport then breakdancing deserves 2 be one. I pop and lock like Greg Oden’s knees.
8:50 PM Sep 19th from web
I know how Delonte West feels. The cops try to arrest me on gun charges everytime I wear a tank top in public.
1:04 PM Sep 19th from web
GEM:
Damn, Matt Damon got fat as hell. I almost called him coach…sh*t, Coach ain’t on twitter, is he?
10:49 AM Sep 18th from web
Cool interview with garry viti of lakers and food diets.
[blogs.laweekly.com]
If I block 200 shots this year I’m making a big donation to charity. Maybe we can raise enough money to put Marbury on a spaceship home.
Oh, Birdman. You so funny!
If i could see them in another color they would be pretty:-)
Paris hot.
londons is flava, but the tongue reminds me of a shin guard. id cop.
vince has a crush haha
HOUSE OF HOOPS LONDON BAAAABBYYYYYY!!!
I CANT F**CKING WAIT ITS GONNA BE LIKE TEN MINUTES FROM MY HOUSE.
Can i cop the London’s at London when London opens?
most likely@ english