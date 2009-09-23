Nike Hyperize – London Capital & Paris Levallois

To celebrate the opening of two new House of Hoops locations in Europe – Oxford Street in London and Les Halles in Paris – the HOH in Harlem will be releasing two limited versions of the Nike Hyperize Supreme tomorrow, September 24th. And I might even camp out tonight to cop those Paris joints.

The Paris version (above) is blue sapphire/white-sport red, based on the colors of the local team, Paris Levallois. The London version (below) is university blue/black-white, inspired by the colors of the local pro squad London Capital.

What do you think? Which pair do you like more?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

