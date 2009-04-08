Nike Hyperize

KixAndTheCity.com has a plethora of pics of Nike’s Hyperize.
The Hyperize can be called the Hyperdunk 2 really. Like Nike’s other creation, the Hypermax, the Hyperize uses the legendary lunar foam and fly wire found in the Hyperdunk and the Zoom Kobe IV.
What makes the Hyperize so special you ask? Well not only does it contain all the technology as its predecessors but it also has Zoom Air in the heel. The joints drop later this year.
So then this would be the better shoe than the hyperdunks all truth be told? Especially if you saying it has all that the hd’s have PLUS more.
Will have to check em.
Yeah brother,
The shoe is supposed to be lighter than the Hyperdun with Zoom Air. I definitely need a pair of these to ball in.
-cgf
im feeling them right there.
its like the 2k4/2k5 and hyperdunk had a crazy threesome and this is the child
nice
IDL
ZoomKobe4 has also has ZoomAir.
looks like the bottom pair is gunna be rocked by the thunder next season – fugly….
but i’d def rock the top pair with an old school hornets larry johnson jersey
what’ll these run like $175??
Awful (in terms of aesthetics)
Eh, not much to look at. Although Goonther could pull it off with an old school LJ jersey. With that jersey you could sport karate shoes and nobody would notice.
Not the biggest fan of the design but that last color scheme was dope.
Saw these shoes (among others dropping later this year) at the ESPN/Rise High School b-ball tourney. Trust and believe Dime fans…these shoes are hot like fire.
Haha I feel the opposite of G – gimme a pair of these in black, white or Lakers colourway and I’m good to go.
im shocked to see no one post the vujacic facial!
[www.youtube.com]
i hate sasha even as a laker fan, but man you gotta love that
You can get them now for $175. Expect release date is not confirmed but Summer 2009.
Mind as well get the Raging Bull Package.
