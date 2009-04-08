Nike Hyperize

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.08.09

KixAndTheCity.com has a plethora of pics of Nike’s Hyperize.

The Hyperize can be called the Hyperdunk 2 really. Like Nike’s other creation, the Hypermax, the Hyperize uses the legendary lunar foam and fly wire found in the Hyperdunk and the Zoom Kobe IV.

What makes the Hyperize so special you ask? Well not only does it contain all the technology as its predecessors but it also has Zoom Air in the heel. The joints drop later this year.
For more info hit up www.kixandthecity.com or www.nikebasketball.com

