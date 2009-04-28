Nike Hypermax: Charles Barkley CB4 Poster

If you haven’t seen them already Nike recently dropped their new Hypermax in a colorway inspired by the original Charles Barkley CB34 poster.

Now, I honestly don’t remember the original Charles Barkley CB34 Poster, but I am guessing that the originial poster featured the colors Grey, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple.

The Charles Barkley CB34 Poster Nike Hypermax is available now at select Nike accounts. Thanks to KixAndTheCity.com for the photos.