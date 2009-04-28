Nike Hypermax: Charles Barkley CB4 Poster

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.28.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

If you haven’t seen them already Nike recently dropped their new Hypermax in a colorway inspired by the original Charles Barkley CB34 poster.

Now, I honestly don’t remember the original Charles Barkley CB34 Poster, but I am guessing that the originial poster featured the colors Grey, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple.

The Charles Barkley CB34 Poster Nike Hypermax is available now at select Nike accounts. Thanks to KixAndTheCity.com for the photos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP