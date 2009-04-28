Nike Hypermax: Charles Barkley CB4 Poster

If you haven’t seen them already Nike recently dropped their new Hypermax in a colorway inspired by the original Charles Barkley CB34 poster.
Now, I honestly don’t remember the original Charles Barkley CB34 Poster, but I am guessing that the originial poster featured the colors Grey, Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple.
The Charles Barkley CB34 Poster Nike Hypermax is available now at select Nike accounts. Thanks to KixAndTheCity.com for the photos.
fist. very nice.
max air blows big time, its a new era now…
Max air is nice when you are a 270 pound fatass, like myself.
Big guys love Max Air. I know I do.
Why not rock the colors of the original CB4’s?
christian what is that in the picture????
CB4 CB34..this shit is trippin me out
Shox Respond
nice
wow….it’s like huarache on the right side and hyperdunk on the left side….