Take a look at Nike’s newest creation, the Nike Hypermax.
If you’re a fan of the Hyperdunk (which you probably are, I mean who doesn’t love that shoe?!), then you’ll love the Nike Hypermax. The reason the masses loved the Hyperdunk was because of how lightweight it was. The Hypermax takes the lightweight technology of the Hyperdunk (lunar foam and fly wire) and combines it with Max Air Technology.
I know, I know….I sound like a press release, but I was the same way when I first got to test out the Hyperdunks in Portland. I am positive that you’ll love these as well. The strap is a nice touch and the addition of the Max Air doesn’t make the shoe any heavier.
The release date for the Nike Hypermax is April 1st. Expect to see everyone rocking these on the court and blacktop this summer. For more info hit up www.nikebasketball.com.
photo Nick Ferrari.
y’all are late and they arn’t that nice if they’d make a shox/hyperdunk mix that’s my shoe for the next season I hope they’ll fix that up next summer
i love everything about the hyperdunks except they run out of grip way to fast. but these look hot
They cool with me.
I hope shox die a quick death
But these are pretty sweet, I like basically any shoe with a strap. My old nikes have the strap – it keeps my ankle nice and tight.
shox and hyperdunks won’t really ever happen coz the shox unit alone weighs a ton and is virtually equal the weight of the entire shoe…
never gonna happen
which nba player rocks these? amare?
They almost look a little like the McFly’s with the strap across them. Cool idea though.
@ 6 I saw a Laker mock up for Pau and Bynum, might see them rocking these in the playoffs