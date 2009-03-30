Take a look at Nike’s newest creation, the Nike Hypermax.

If you’re a fan of the Hyperdunk (which you probably are, I mean who doesn’t love that shoe?!), then you’ll love the Nike Hypermax. The reason the masses loved the Hyperdunk was because of how lightweight it was. The Hypermax takes the lightweight technology of the Hyperdunk (lunar foam and fly wire) and combines it with Max Air Technology.

I know, I know….I sound like a press release, but I was the same way when I first got to test out the Hyperdunks in Portland. I am positive that you’ll love these as well. The strap is a nice touch and the addition of the Max Air doesn’t make the shoe any heavier.

The release date for the Nike Hypermax is April 1st. Expect to see everyone rocking these on the court and blacktop this summer. For more info hit up www.nikebasketball.com.

photo Nick Ferrari.