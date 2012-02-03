Nike Introduces 2012 Black History Month Collection

To celebrate the 36th anniversary of Black History Month, Nike is releasing a collection of new footwear and apparel styles that’ll surely have people foaming at the mouth. The limited edition footwear from Nike Basketball and Nike Sportswear is meant to honor the achievements and pioneering spirit of three important teams: 1996 USA Basketball Women’s team, 2002 Brazil Men’s Soccer team, and the 2008 Kenyan Long-Distance running team.

Designers have come up with a distinct graphic print featured on all the shoes, and is inspired by International African culture. The collection will feature dark grey-based versions of the Nike Zoom KD IV, Nike Kobe VII System Supreme and LEBRON 9. Nike Sportswear shoes include the Nike Air Force 1, Nike Air Max 1, Nike Blazer and 2012 Nike Huarache Free, and the select apparel styles include the Nike Destroyer jacket, T-shirt and snapback hat.

The Nike Black History Month Collection will be available at select retailers this month and at NikeStore.com beginning February 11.

