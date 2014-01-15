Nike Introduces 2014 Black History Month Collection

01.15.14 5 years ago
Today, Nike officially unveiled their 2014 “Black History Month” collection, which includes new product from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, as well as other incredible athletes like Allyson Felix, Maya Moore and Ishod Wair. Designed with the theme of sport royalty, the collection includes 23 performance and lifestyle products in footwear, apparel and equipment, all of them sporting a purple, burgundy, gold, black and grey colorway. In its fourth year celebrating BHM, Nike also created a new BHM print graphic.

Here’s a rundown of the full collection, courtesy of Nike:

MEN’S FOOTWEAR
Nike BHM LEBRON 11
Nike BHM LEBRON 11 (Grade school)
Nike BHM LEBRON 11 NSW
Nike BHM KD VI
Nike BHM KD VI (Grade school)
Nike BHM Lunar AF1 Lux
Nike BHM Dunk Low SB Premium
Jordan Melo M10
Jordan AJ1 Mid Nouveau

WOMEN’S FOOTWEAR
Nike BHM Air Max 1
Nike BHM Air Revolution Sky Hi QS
Jordan AJ1 Mid

MEN’S APPAREL & EQUIPMENT
Nike BHM Destroyer Jacket
Nike Sportswear BHM Print Tee
Nike BHM Premium Icon Tee
Nike BHM Hat
Nike BHM Elite Crew Basketball Sock
Jordan BHM Buckleback Cap
Jordan BHM Jumpman Crew Basketball Sock

WOMEN’S APPAREL & EQUIPMENT
Nike BHM Sphere Jacket
NIKE BHM Print Tee
Nike BHM Premium Tee
Nike Leg-A-See Tights

Some of the sneakers will debut on the court on MLK day (January 20) while the entire collection will be available worldwide on Nike.com and at select global retail locations beginning Feb. 1. Check below for more detailed images.

Hit page 2 to see more…

