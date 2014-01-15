Nike Introduces 2014 Black History Month Collection

Today, Nike officially unveiled their, which includes new product fromand, as well as other incredible athletes likeand. Designed with the theme of sport royalty, the collection includes 23 performance and lifestyle products in footwear, apparel and equipment, all of them sporting a purple, burgundy, gold, black and grey colorway. In its fourth year celebrating BHM, Nike also created a new BHM print graphic.

Here’s a rundown of the full collection, courtesy of Nike:

MEN’S FOOTWEAR

Nike BHM LEBRON 11

Nike BHM LEBRON 11 (Grade school)

Nike BHM LEBRON 11 NSW

Nike BHM KD VI

Nike BHM KD VI (Grade school)

Nike BHM Lunar AF1 Lux

Nike BHM Dunk Low SB Premium

Jordan Melo M10

Jordan AJ1 Mid Nouveau

WOMEN’S FOOTWEAR

Nike BHM Air Max 1

Nike BHM Air Revolution Sky Hi QS

Jordan AJ1 Mid

MEN’S APPAREL & EQUIPMENT

Nike BHM Destroyer Jacket

Nike Sportswear BHM Print Tee

Nike BHM Premium Icon Tee

Nike BHM Hat

Nike BHM Elite Crew Basketball Sock

Jordan BHM Buckleback Cap

Jordan BHM Jumpman Crew Basketball Sock

WOMEN’S APPAREL & EQUIPMENT

Nike BHM Sphere Jacket

NIKE BHM Print Tee

Nike BHM Premium Tee

Nike Leg-A-See Tights

Some of the sneakers will debut on the court on MLK day (January 20) while the entire collection will be available worldwide on Nike.com and at select global retail locations beginning Feb. 1. Check below for more detailed images.

Hit page 2 to see more…