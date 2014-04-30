Nike Introduces The LeBron 11 “Everglades”

04.30.14

Taking inspiration from the Florida terrain that’s one of the state’s most distinct natural features, Nike has introduced us to another new LeBron 11 colorway: the “Everglades.”

Known for a vibrant landscape and distinct colors, the area’s wetlands are honored here with colors, shapes and textures straight from the region, including natural yellows, oranges and greens offset with a black upper. The shoe features Hyperposite technology, as well as an upper with Nike Hyperfuse construction and dynamic Nike Flywire technology.

The LeBron 11 “Everglades” will be available at Nike.com and at select retail stores worldwide when it releases on May 17. Stay tuned for more details and check out more images of the sneaker below.

What’s your favorite LeBron 11 colorway?

