Nike Introduces “Shooting Stars Pack” With Air Foamposite One & Lil Penny Posite

Today, Nike Sportswear gave us an official look at the upcoming, which will feature theand an all-new. This sneaker is the culmination of what started with NSW Design Director Marc Dolce and Lil Penny’s return during All-Star Weekend this year in New Orleans.

The Foamposite, originally debuted by Mike Bibby during the 1997 NCAA tournament, was designed by Eric Avar during a three-year process and took off with Penny Hardaway‘s rise to prominence. Through a unique molded sunglass case that created a one-piece seamless design, it was experimental. But Penny loved it.

“I wasn’t sure I was even going to show that sample to him. We had other ideas we were presenting,” Avar said in a release. “But he leaned over, looked into the bag and said, ‘What is that?’ He reached in, grabbed it and he says, ‘This is my next shoe!”

In this pack, the classic is joined by something new to celebrate Hardaway’s smaller, alter ego. The Lil Penny Posite builds off what was started with the iconic Air Zoom Rookie and the Nike Air Up, and is a fitting follow up to the Nike Air ½ Cent. The shoe features iconic styling, but with better flexibility, as well as a decoupled Posite upper, reflective detailing and vintage Flight and 1 Cent insignia. The sneaker also sports a midsole with full-length Lunar and Zoom cushioning in the heel, and molded quarter wings.

Both shoes will arrive in one specially designed box. The box will showcase a tonal gloss all-over print graphic and “YOU GUYS REMIND ME OF MY SHOE CLOSET. I GOT TWO PENNIES AND A BUNCH OF LOAFERS” across the inner flap.

For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more details. The pack drops on May 17 on nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Keep reading to see drawings from the designers…