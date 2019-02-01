Nike And Jordan Released Their Full 2019 NBA All-Star Collection

Nike

With the 2019 NBA All-Star Game set to go down in two weeks, Jordan Brand and Nike have officially unveiled their All-Star collection, a grouping that includes brand new colorways of the signature sneakers for Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Paul George as well as the Air Jordan XXXIII. In addition, Jordan Brand will also be dropping Charlotte-inspired editions for a handful of Air Jordan models, including the Air Jordan 1, V, VI and IX.

In a release, Jordan said that the collection was designed “to celebrate (Charlotte’s) heritage, the vibrancy of basketball culture and Michael Jordan’s connection to the state of North Carolina.” The company’s namesake, of course, played for the University of North Carolina from 1981 to 1984, and is now the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

The KD 11 gets the “Aunt Pearl” treatment for the All-Star Game, an annual colorway of Durant’s signature sneaker dedicated to his aunt that passed away from lung cancer in 2000. Paul George gets a fresh new colorway of his recently released PG3, while Irving has teamed up with ROKIT, an LA-based streetwear brand, for his All-Star themed pair of Kyrie 5s.

Some of the best offerings from Jordan’s off-court sneaker collection include a frosty blue and white women’s Air Jordan 1, a floral version of the Air Force 1 and an “Infrared” colorway of the Air Jordan VII, which Jordan wore on-court the last time the All-Star Game was held in Charlotte in 1991.

The collection will release over All-Star Weekend in limited quantities, between Feb. 14 and 17.