Jordan Brand And Nike Unveiled Eight Uniforms For The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand and Nike joined the NBA in releasing big news on Thursday night related to the 2020 All-Star Game. While the league revealed the 10 players who will take the floor to start its midwinter classic in Chicago next month, the Jumpman and the Swoosh unveiled the uniforms that will be worn during a collection of events that span the entirety of the weekend.

Inspired by the city’s rapid transit system, the L, the apparel giants announced eight different uniforms for the All-Star Game, Rising Stars game, Celebrity Game, and Special Olympics Unified Game. The teams that participate in the main event on Sunday evening will wear red and blue Jordan unis, while the remainder will feature green, pink, brown, yellow, orange, and purple threads.

Ernie Johnson of Inside the NBA showed off the uniforms prior to the tip-off of Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers, which boast a pair of All-Star starters in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets.

The purple and orange unis will be worn during the Rising Stars game, the celebs will rock green and pink kits during their game, and the unified game will showcase the brown and yellow threads. The tributes to the L aren’t the only nod to Chicago on display — each one features the iconic six-pointed star that appears on the Windy City’s flag, with four of them appearing on the sides of the jerseys that will be worn during the Rising Stars competition.