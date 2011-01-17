Nike, Jordan Brand & Converse – Black History Month Collection

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Black History Month, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse are releasing a limited edition Black History Month Collection inspired by their most iconic and pioneering athletes – Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Julius Erving. Trust me, you want to check these shoes out.
To symbolize their legacies, the collection highlights three aesthetics:
– Modern Gold to represent all three pioneers’ championship call to greatness.
– Historic Black to recall the black Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars commonly worn by basketball pioneers in the 1960s; bestowing black sneakers with a magical aura.
– Black African-American Handcraft to celebrate classic African-American art.
All of these design elements can be found on the Nike Zoom Kobe VI (Kobe), Air Jordan III (MJ) and Converse Star Player (Dr. J), as well as the iconic Nike Air Force 1, a special Nike Sportwear Destroyer jacket and a NSW Dri-FIT tee.
If you want to get your hands on any of these, here’s how:
The Nike Zoom Kobe VI and Air Jordan III will be available at Niketown and select retailers nationwide starting February 26; the Converse Star Player will be available at Converse specialty stores, select retailers nationwide and Converse.com in February; and the Nike Air Force 1, Nike Sportswear Destroyer jacket and NSW Dri-FIT tee will be available at 21 Mercer and select retailers nationwide starting February 12.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
The Converse are jizztastic
Ooohhh, if I see those AF1s in size 13, they will be my first airforce 1s ever
I’ve jacked off 4 times over the III’s…
Blake Griffin is hands-down the best power-forward in the NBA. A redhead in the NBA. One is almost inclined to feel bad. (See: Brian Scalabrine) However, Griffin attacks the rim with such ferocity and reckless abandon that he has become recognized as a bully on the court. His highlights are so jaw dropping that opposing arenas are left with two options in his wake: deafening silence or raucous praise.