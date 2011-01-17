Nike, Jordan Brand & Converse – Black History Month Collection

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Black History Month, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse are releasing a limited edition Black History Month Collection inspired by their most iconic and pioneering athletes – Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Julius Erving. Trust me, you want to check these shoes out.

To symbolize their legacies, the collection highlights three aesthetics:

– Modern Gold to represent all three pioneers’ championship call to greatness.

– Historic Black to recall the black Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars commonly worn by basketball pioneers in the 1960s; bestowing black sneakers with a magical aura.

– Black African-American Handcraft to celebrate classic African-American art.

All of these design elements can be found on the Nike Zoom Kobe VI (Kobe), Air Jordan III (MJ) and Converse Star Player (Dr. J), as well as the iconic Nike Air Force 1, a special Nike Sportwear Destroyer jacket and a NSW Dri-FIT tee.

If you want to get your hands on any of these, here’s how:

The Nike Zoom Kobe VI and Air Jordan III will be available at Niketown and select retailers nationwide starting February 26; the Converse Star Player will be available at Converse specialty stores, select retailers nationwide and Converse.com in February; and the Nike Air Force 1, Nike Sportswear Destroyer jacket and NSW Dri-FIT tee will be available at 21 Mercer and select retailers nationwide starting February 12.

What do you think?

