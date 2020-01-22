Nike Announced Its Sneaker Releases Ahead Of The 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Apparel companies releasing a special line of gear to commemorate the NBA All-Star Game is nothing new, and on Wednesday morning, Nike announced a number of sneakers that it will drop across a trio of brands to honor next month’s festivities in Chicago. Eight of those kicks will be Jordan Brand, five (including a Space Jam 2-inspired LeBron 17) will feature the Nike swoosh, and three will come via Converse.

The collection is headlined by a monster sneaker drop from Jordan, which blends a number of colorways on newer releases and some Jumpman classics. The pack includes a pair of new Air Jordan XXXIVs, the “Jordan Unite Collection” and the SE, and two colorways — “LA Born” and another “Jordan Unite Collection” — on Russell Westbrook’s latest signature sneaker, the Why Not? Zer0.3. As for the classics, Jordan will release a pair of Is with two silhouettes that pay tribute to the start of Michael Jordan’s career in a New Beginnings Pack, a Women’s I High OG, a IIIs in a “Retro U” colorway, and a retro colorway on the IXs.

Nike’s dropping a quintet of colorways on some of their biggest signature sneakers: The LeBron 17 “Monstars,” the Kyrie 6 “Trophies,” the KD 12 “Don C,” the Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month,” and the PG4 Gatorade “ASW.” The LeBron and Giannis kicks pay homage to a pair of movies — Space Jam 2 and Coming to America, respectively — the Kyries and KDs are nods to Chicago, and the PGs blend a collection of Paul George’s favorite flavors of Gatorade.

Converse release a number of shoes that pay homage to the brand’s rich history. Their drops will include a red, white, and blue colorway on the All Star Pro BB; an All-Star pack that includes customizable versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck 70, and All Star Pro BB; and a Pro Leather OG.

This is an absolutely monster gear drop ahead of one of the biggest weekend on the NBA’s calendar. It assuredly won’t be the last one that we see from an apparel company before all eyes turn to Chicago next month, but it’s hard to imagine anyone else with the breadth of options we’re seeing from Nike.