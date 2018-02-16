Here’s How You Can Win One Of Three Special Jordan-Styled Xbox Ones

02.16.18

Microsoft

Microsoft and Nike have teamed up for a rare collaboration that will cost you nothing to actually own for yourself, if you’re lucky.

Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg announced a special contest to win three one-of-a-kind prize packages featuring a custom Xbox One X console and a pair of Jordans designed to honor the Jordan III.

The consoles are designed after three retro designs that are an homage to one of Michael Jordan’s most famous dunks, and a simple retweet on Twitter is apparently all you need to get a custom console and shoe package for yourself.

