Nike KD 7 “Lightening 534” Drops Next Week (Pics)

Continuing it’s line of signature Kevin Durant kicks, Nike announced today the newest KD 7. The Nike KD 7 “Lightening 534” pays homage to KD’s love of weather and one of the largest lightening rods in the world right in midtown Manhattan.

On the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 34th street in New York City, sits the Empire State Building, hence the name behind the KD 7 “Lightening 534.” Lightening strikes the iconic NYC landmark 25 times a year on average, but who can forget the lightening of Durant’s arrival in The City in August of 2011 when he dropped 66 at Rucker Park.

“Basketball has an amazing energy that pulls me in,” says Durant in the video below. “The electricity of New York’s basketball scene is something that city should be proud of.”

The new KD 7 “Lightening 534” colorway captures the purplish tint to the sky when there’s lightening present over New York. Weather pattern gaphics adorn the Nike Swoosh and the outsole.

The KD7 Lightning 534 shoe debuts on nike.com and at select retail locations globally on Nov. 25.

(NIKE)

