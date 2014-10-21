The New Nike KD 7 “On The Road” Colorway Is Unveiled

Despite getting knocked out for the start of the 2014-15 regular season with a Jones fracture, the 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, is still showcasing new colorways of the Nike KD 7. Check out the Nike KD 7 “On The Road” releasing Thursday, Oct. 23.

In his first seven NBA seasons, Durant has logged around 225 hours of time on the court away from the cozy confines of his home crowd; except, “Success is not a destination, it’s a journey,” says Durant. “I approach each road game like a business trip where we have a job to do — this is part of the journey.”

The KD 7 “On the Road” sports a color scheme of blue, organge, silver and black, set off by his distrinctive blue Thunder strap. As the eighth colorway — including, the USA and “Easy Money” iterations — to drop since the KD 7 came out in June this year, the KD 7 “On the Road” continues the weather theme of earlier colorways.

Graphics mimicking the atmosphere appear on the orange outsole. and the silver swoosh also commemorates his love of meteorology.

The KD7 “On the Road” debuts on nike.com and at select retail locations globally on Oct. 23.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(NIKE)

Are you gonna cop a pair when they drop?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.