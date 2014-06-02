Nike KD VII “USA” Colorway Revealed

06.02.14 4 years ago

Back in June last year, Kevin Durant surprised fans by unveiling his next signature line, the Nike KD VI before the 2013-14 NBA season started. Now the Nike KD VII has been revealed, by way of our buddies at Nice Kicks, with a patriotic colorway.

The first preview of the Nike KD VII is for the “USA” colorway.

The newest iteration to the KD line continues the low top packaging and the big branding on the toe box. The collar looks to be Foamposite, with the tongue and forefoot mesh. Zoom Air is on the heel, and a mid-foot strap returns.

According to Titus Bishop on IG, the KD VII “USA” is set for release on June 28 for $150.

What do you think?

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
