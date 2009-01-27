Nike KD1: Away Colorway

A while back I put up pics of Kevin Durant’s Nike KD1. The home colorway is bonkers. The design of the show was deal sealer for me, but the colors are ridiculous…especially the away joints.

Sneakerfiles has more pics as well as info on the KD-1. I am a bit interested in seeing what these would look like in a Seattle Supersonics colorway. If KD makes the All-Star game then oh boy, I know a Phoenix ASG colorway would be bananas! The Nike KD1 drops in early February. Hit up http://www.sneakerfiles.com for more info.