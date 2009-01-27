Nike KD1: Away Colorway

A while back I put up pics of Kevin Durant’s Nike KD1. The home colorway is bonkers. The design of the show was deal sealer for me, but the colors are ridiculous…especially the away joints.
Sneakerfiles has more pics as well as info on the KD-1. I am a bit interested in seeing what these would look like in a Seattle Supersonics colorway. If KD makes the All-Star game then oh boy, I know a Phoenix ASG colorway would be bananas! The Nike KD1 drops in early February. Hit up http://www.sneakerfiles.com for more info.
Hey CGF since your a sneaker head like me. I wonder if you have the same issue with storage space as me. I have over 200 pairs of Jordans and closet space is my worst enemy. I have all the original boxes but over time I have put different pairs in different boxes. So when it comes time to look for a shoe it could take me hours to look through the various boxes. I was thinking of building a big shelf to go along my wall…how do you do it? I heard of some cats taking pictures of each shoe and putting them on the front of the box.
I use the pic of the sneakers myself. Then it’s just about having the dicipline to always put them back in the same box. Still better than playing find the missing pair/shoe.
@ BOB,
I love sneaks man. I definitely have storage problems. In my room I have about 150 pair. My room is a television, a bed, and sneakers. LOL.
Storage aka my grandmother’s attic, my aunt’s house, and my dad’s (which I try to stay away from because he wears the same size as me. lol) is getting scarce.
The picture thing sounds like a good idea, but I don’t do it that way. I just wreck my room every single time I look for a pair of kicks! Lol
BSBOB
If you are a true sneaker head, you have a ROOM in your house dedicated. Talkin full display cases, security and a butler waiting to retrieve what you need. Step up son.
Yeah my shoe game is getting out of hand. Along with all the mad gear I got. Definitely starting to hear it from the wife…LOL
LOL @ control…Maybe one day when I get that Diddy money I will definitely think about it.
