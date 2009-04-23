Nike Kobe Bryant Dream Season

Take a look at the Kobe Bryant’s Nike Dream Season.

The Nike Dream Season is a complementary footwear piece from Kobe Bryant’s line of Nike sneakers. Believe it or not some KB24 fans don’t like the low-top Zoom Kobe IVs. I personally like the Kobe IVs. When I am able to get back on the court I’ll probably play in them. But these Dream Seasons are tough!



The Nike Dream Season is set to be released sometime in 2009. For more info check out http://www.nikebasketball.com or http://www.Kixandthecity.com.

