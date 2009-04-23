Nike Kobe Bryant Dream Season

Take a look at the Kobe Bryant’s Nike Dream Season.
The Nike Dream Season is a complementary footwear piece from Kobe Bryant’s line of Nike sneakers. Believe it or not some KB24 fans don’t like the low-top Zoom Kobe IVs. I personally like the Kobe IVs. When I am able to get back on the court I’ll probably play in them. But these Dream Seasons are tough!
The Nike Dream Season is set to be released sometime in 2009. For more info check out http://www.nikebasketball.com or http://www.Kixandthecity.com.
These are mid tops though huh?
look like the kd1, kd2 joint are sick low cut with strap
in more or less related news, new era just released their new line of NBA Fitteds accross flagship stores in the USA, them hats Crispy as hell, how come you ain’t talk bout that by now CGF?
Kicks are nice
those look like a great ball sneaker probably feels great on the court
Look like high top zoom lebron 1
@CGF: I’d definitely grab a pair of those [||], you going to let us know when they formally drop?
It remind me like nike Jordan 1,and but in Nike Kobe’s design. It is not real raw material.
and… in Spain?