Nike Kobe VII System Supreme “Adaptation” Commercial

Watch as Kobe Bryant goes from attacking strong to attacking fast in the blink of an eye with the new Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. With the simple switch of an insert, the shoe enables you to play your game better.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Wack… UA’s are much better
Yeah, okay, Brandon Jennings. These joints are dope as hell
isn’t it the same idea as what the jordans have?
while this is really cool and i want these shoes- in reality, who is actually going to use both inserts? i only play as a guard and will only use the ‘fast’ insoles. love the shoes though- just saying.
Lmao. Ok so off topic but I just had to post this…I’m at the mall picking up a new rockets tee for this season and this lil young ass thunder cat is in thr with his girl. This dude is literally talking nonsense, saying pippen was better than Jordan. Saying he was better than Jordan in every statistical category. Then his girl asks him which one was pippen…dude says “u kno the one with the crazy hair colors.” family I kid u not…this cat is dead serious. So I walk away bcuz by this point I’m going bonkers inside. I come around the stand to see this dude is wearing a full on Jordan ensemble, the aqua 8’s, ol skool hornets SnapBack hat with a Jordan tee. A hype beast, poser, shit both words describe guy fully. It goes on, according to guy d rose plays for the nets, the bulls are only good because their whole team is rookies, and the NBA season is cancelled this year. Needless to say I heard all I could stand and shortly escorted out the store after a brief confrontation. So I ask…am I wrong for wanting to stopnthese hype beasts from buying shoes thy don’t know anything about???
Thats what its for lol. U can choose ur insoles to match ur style of play. Its not saying ur gonna change insoles depending on who is guarding u. U get prefit in soles to match ur style
@ SWAT
I’m from Australia man and some of the bullshit I hear come out of people’s mouths about bball drives me crazy. Over here most people don’t have cable and they just started show 2 NBA games a week on free TV the last season or so. The NBA has got a lot more popular and hearing some of the stuff these newfound expets say makes my blood boi. Also most of them are Heat fan, this also annoys the shit out of me.
I feel your pain.
boil*
swat i am with you..play fast only! i like the reg tongue..the zoom air does it for me and i do not love the looks on the sockliner..that said..like commercial and is it me or does kb looks pretty cut?? looks really skinny..i assume he is going to be ridic this year after the germany procedure..hear he is jumpin out of the gym!!! cant wait for xmas!
@SWAT – I love it.
I have a friend who runs a weekly “around the horn” on his facebook, where all of his friends come in. Having argued countless topics with countless people on Dime over the last 6 or 7 years, I of course stomp them. But they think they know what they’re talking about when it comes to football, and I respect that.
But they try to talk about the NBA sometimes, and it’s embarrassing.
Lmao. I knew my dime fam wld understand. This dude was a disgrace!! Lol I now feel justified in calling him out. Thx fellas.