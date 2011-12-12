Nike Kobe VII System Supreme “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kobe Bryant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for the Black Mamba’s game against the Bulls on Christmas Day. Check it out:
The version shown uses the Attack Strong insert, featuring the full-length Cushlon midsole and an ankle cuff.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
I had a My Pet Monster when I was little that was these exact same colors.
Wow, these are wild. I wonder what Nike will do with the other 143 colorways they will inevitably launch in the ZKBVII.
cant wait…got these on lock..i will use only the play fast version…so pumped..love the shoe..hot colors..getting these..del sol and the asg for now!
@ AB – I did too, and with that, these are officially the ugliest sneakers I’ve ever seen.