Nike Kobe VII System Supreme “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kobe Bryant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for the Black Mamba’s game against the Bulls on Christmas Day. Check it out:

The version shown uses the Attack Strong insert, featuring the full-length Cushlon midsole and an ankle cuff.

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.