Nike LeBron 11 “NBA 2K14” Revealed

05.16.14 4 years ago

You have to be a pretty diligent player of NBA 2K14 if you end up with these exclusive Nike LeBron 11 kicks. Only elite gamers have a chance to snag a limited pair of the Nike LeBron 11 “NBA 2K14” colorways revealed today.

There are only 2,014 pairs, and NBA 2K14 players have to pass a gauntlet of benchmarks throughout their in-game odyssey, like winning 60 games and making a signature shoe in the Nike Innovative Kitchen. Only then can you pre-order a pair.

Select winners of the MyPlayer mode are receiving word today in an email. The good people at Nicekicks previewed the in-game accessing codes earlier this year.

The inspiration for the “NBA 2K14” colorway comes from a lion and LeBron’s 2K14 cover.

(thanks to Nicekicks for bringing this to our attention)

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
