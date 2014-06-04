Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach” Dropping In June

06.04.14

With the weather turning warm, Nike has added a mix of past and present with their new colorway: the Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach.” The teal base and pink trim will call to mind the 1980s Miami Vice pastoral colors, or for younger fans, Grand Theft Auto “Vice City.”

The Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach” is an homage to a Miami from a different era without sacrificing contemporary tech. The same colorway first debuted with the Nike LeBron VIII in 2010, but it’s updated here with Hyperposite technology for lightweight lock-down. The upper incorporates Nike Hyperfuse construction and dynamic Nike Flywire technology.

The LeBron 11 “South Beach” will be available at Nike.com and at select retail stores worldwide beginning June 21.

(Nike)

