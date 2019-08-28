The Rumored Nike LeBron 17s Appear To Have Leaked And Look Similar To The 16s





Getty Image

The looming start of the NBA season means a number of players who have signature sneakers are slated to release the latest editions of their kicks. Chief among these are LeBron James, who will drop his 17th signature shoe through Nike at some point during the offseason.

We’ll have to wait for official details to know when the kicks will hit the market and what they’ll cost, but thanks to the leaks that always seem to happen this type of year, we have an idea of what the sneakers will look like. Based on the images that have hit the web, the 17s will look a whole lot like their predecessors that dropped last year.

Another look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 17. What’s your first impression? pic.twitter.com/rZ5SQpm5Kw — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 28, 2019





The design of the sneaker isn’t anything particularly revolutionary, even if the design is pretty sharp and some of the accents — like the light blue sole and the designs on both of the tongues — look really good. These are also similar to the first design of the 16s in that they are primarily black, although the 16s mixed in a little red to its design.

Sneaker drop season is one of the sure-fire signs that the NBA season is right around the corner, and we’ll surely see more info about sneaker releases from all the big names on the rosters of Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more in the coming weeks.