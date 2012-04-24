Nike LeBron 8 “Bruce Lee” Custom

Need another reason to love Bruce Lee? Here you go. With last year’s LeBron 8 as the base, Laptop LaSane went all out with a custom designed centered around the famed martial artist. A yellow base is highlighted by red accents, red laces, red splashes on the soles and a red-eyed dragon on the tongue. Sadly, these will probably never be available.

