Nike LeBron 8 “Bruce Lee” Custom

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
04.24.12 6 years ago

Need another reason to love Bruce Lee? Here you go. With last year’s LeBron 8 as the base, Laptop LaSane went all out with a custom designed centered around the famed martial artist. A yellow base is highlighted by red accents, red laces, red splashes on the soles and a red-eyed dragon on the tongue. Sadly, these will probably never be available.

H/T Nice Kicks

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron 8LeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 8Nike LeBron 8 "Bruce Lee"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP