Nike LeBron 9 “All-Star” Edition

By now you’ve seen LeBron James‘ latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “All-Star” edition, made exclusively for King James’ eighth NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 26. Check it out:
What do you think?
Source: Modern Notoriety
so bron is going to rock a blue jersey with orange kix? interesting to say the least….they are bright!
ugly as shit. Only thing I like about this shoe is that the sole under the shoe glows in the dark. Kinda cool but the throw up highlighter orange is wack.
I got the Freegums, thinkin bout gettin the Cool Greys that release this Friday and the Griffeys are a must have.
The 9’s are the best model Lebron yet tho.