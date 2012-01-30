Nike LeBron 9 “All-Star” Edition

By now you’ve seen LeBron James‘ latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “All-Star” edition, made exclusively for King James’ eighth NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 26. Check it out:

What do you think?

Source: Modern Notoriety

