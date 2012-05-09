Nike LeBron 9 ‘Engagement’ Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
05.09.12 6 years ago

There have been so many hot releases and colorways for the Nike LeBron 9 series this year that we’ve almost lost count. Now here’s another, an exclusive pair created for LeBron James to commemorate his engagement to long-time girlfriend Savannah Brinson during his New Year’s/Birthday bash. You can see the embroidered date here on the tongue of the sneaker.

What do you think?

