Nike LeBron 9 ‘Engagement’ Player Exclusive

There have been so many hot releases and colorways for the Nike LeBron 9 series this year that we’ve almost lost count. Now here’s another, an exclusive pair created for LeBron James to commemorate his engagement to long-time girlfriend Savannah Brinson during his New Year’s/Birthday bash. You can see the embroidered date here on the tongue of the sneaker.

