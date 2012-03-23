Nike LeBron 9 “Fairfax” Player Exclusive – Home Edition

#Nike #LeBron James
03.23.12 6 years ago
The player exclusives for the Nike LeBron 9 just keep pouring in. We’ve already shown you a number of them, including the exclusive away editions for Fairfax High School. Now, the home editions have been revealed and in my opinions, these are the nicest ones yet.

I know I’ve made it clear here before, but my favorite colorway is red and yellow, the Kansas City Chiefs colors. I don’t know why. I don’t know where it came from. But when I attended the launch of the Air Jordan 2012 and got to design my very own pair, I immediately started rolling with red and yellow, with slight drops of orange in there. With these LeBrons, no doubt in my mind I’d cop them.

