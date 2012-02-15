Nike LeBron 9 High School Team Exclusives

If you weren’t feeling the All-Star edition of the Nike LeBron 9 that was introduced recently, we have something else for you. Our friends at Sneaker News came through with a few dope uncovered photos of exclusive home and away colorways for ‘Bron’s alma mater – St. Vincent-St. Mary’s – as well as a pair for Fairfax High School from Los Angeles.

The Nike LeBron 9 “SVSM” home editions (shown below) have white framing and deep forest green insets, with a predictable gold Nike swoosh. Whereas this sneaker usually has LeBron’s logo on the tongue, this edition has “Irish” in gold with white trim.

The Nike LeBron 9 “Fairfax” edition (hit page two) brings welcome competition to the Zoom Kobe VII Westchester Comets PEs that were introduced recently. Already a dope sneaker, this colorway takes it to the next level. I’m a sucker for anything involving red/yellow/black/orange and even though there’s barely any orange on these joints, they look incredible.

And the away edition of the Nike LeBron 9 “SVSM” edition (found on page three) throws out the traditional black-on-the-road look by going with a darker gold, that still includes green and white sections

Hit Sneaker News for the full story, and also hit page two for another gallery of the “Fairfax” edition and page three for the “SVSM” away edition.

Nike LeBron 9 “St. Vincent-St. Mary Home” Edition

