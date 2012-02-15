Nike LeBron 9 High School Team Exclusives

The Nike LeBron 9 “SVSM” home editions (shown below) have white framing and deep forest green insets, with a predictable gold Nike swoosh. Whereas this sneaker usually has LeBron’s logo on the tongue, this edition has “Irish” in gold with white trim.
The Nike LeBron 9 “Fairfax” edition (hit page two) brings welcome competition to the Zoom Kobe VII Westchester Comets PEs that were introduced recently. Already a dope sneaker, this colorway takes it to the next level. I’m a sucker for anything involving red/yellow/black/orange and even though there’s barely any orange on these joints, they look incredible.
And the away edition of the Nike LeBron 9 “SVSM” edition (found on page three) throws out the traditional black-on-the-road look by going with a darker gold, that still includes green and white sections
Hit Sneaker News for the full story, and also hit page two for another gallery of the “Fairfax” edition and page three for the “SVSM” away edition.
Nike LeBron 9 “St. Vincent-St. Mary Home” Edition
SVSM Home colorway is NICE