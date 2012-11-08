Nike LeBron 9 Low “Killer Bees Blue” Customs

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
11.08.12 6 years ago

In the past, we’ve seen some incredible custom designs on Nike’s LeBron series, but these have to be near the top. The colorway, the dispersing of the blue, and the killer black and yellow splatter paint all take this LeBron 9 Low to another level. The “Killer Bees Blue” comes courtesy of Gourmet Kickz (with a hat tip to Nice Kicks), and would be a must-have if it were offered to the public.

via NiceKicks

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 9 LowNike LeBron 9 Low â€œKiller Bees Blueâ€ CustomsStyle - Kicks and Gear

