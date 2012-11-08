Nike LeBron 9 Low “Killer Bees Blue” Customs

In the past, we’ve seen some incredible custom designs on Nike’s LeBron series, but these have to be near the top. The colorway, the dispersing of the blue, and the killer black and yellow splatter paint all take this LeBron 9 Low to another level. The “Killer Bees Blue” comes courtesy of Gourmet Kickz (with a hat tip to Nice Kicks), and would be a must-have if it were offered to the public.

